Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: Elijah Wood on Walter’s story

There is a ton to be excited about over the course of Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime, but let’s focus today on Elijah Wood!

Today, the network released a new tease for the upcoming episodes with the focus on the Lord of the Rings actor, who noted that signing on to the series was an “easy yes.” He was a big-time fan of the first season and beyond that, was very-much eager to work with Christina Ricci (who he has collaborated with in the past). We know that these two actors are going to have some important scenes together this time around, as Wood’s character Walter is some sort of citizen journalist. Is he looking for more information on what happened to the Yellowjackets so many years ago?

Wood also mentions in the new teaser (watch here) that he is close with Melanie Lynskey, and we’re sure that this made him all the more excited to come on board this show! Yellowjackets has to be the biggest premiere that Showtime has coming up this year, and we tend to think it’s a great reminder of the value of original programming. The reason we bring this up here is rather simple: A lot has been said as of late about Showtime becoming “Paramount+ with Showtime” and the potential spin-offs and franchises that they are looking at now over new concepts. We hope that they remember, in the midst of bringing about a ton of Billions and/or Dexter off-shoots, that programs like Yellowjackets are what makes them the premium network that they are.

Remember that Lynskey, Wood, and the rest of the cast are officially poised to arrive on Friday, March 24 — at least for those of you who watch via the app.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

