Yellowjackets season 2 filming: Melanie Lynskey wraps!

For everyone out there excited to see Yellowjackets season 2 premiere on Showtime next month, we are another step closer!

In a post on Twitter, series star Melanie Lynskey revealed that she is done filming, and the same goes for some of the other cast members who play the older versions of these characters:

Sorry to be sappy but the 90s cast of Yellowjackets wrapped yesterday and we all sat and watched episode 201 together… and other than my siblings, I have never felt this level of pride and respect and adoration for a group of people. I can’t believe their talent and their hearts … Thank you Sophie & Sophie & Samantha & Jasmin & Courtney & Liv & Steven & Kevin & Alexa & Luciano & Nia & Mya & Nuha & Jenna and everyone else for your hard work and your brilliance and the love I feel from all of you.

We know that season 2 is already set to premiere on March 24, so Lynskey being done with filming is not going to push that date up any faster. We’re just so thrilled to see the cast showing this much love and affection for each other; this is the sort of passion that obviously leads to great work, and we tend to think that season 2 will be pretty darn epic from start to finish.

Will we learn the truth about everything that happened in the past to the team? Probably not, since we know already that there’s a season 3 coming! Yet, we do think some pieces will be filled in, and we’re also going to be meeting for the first time older versions of Lottie and Van. What are they up to, and is it tied to some sort of mysterious cult? There’s a lot to be excited about, but also reasons that you could be shocked. At some point, your jaw could be on the floor here…

What do you most want to see on Yellowjackets season 2 when the show eventually premieres?

Be sure to share your thoughts and expectations below! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates very much on the way. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

