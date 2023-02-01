Yellowjackets season 2 trailer: Will we get it in February?

Given that we are now into a brand-new month, why not take a moment to think about a Yellowjackets season 2 trailer?

We wonder at this point if there is a TV trailer that is going to be in greater demand than this one. Consider for a moment the show’s extreme popularity, coupled with the mysteries raised at the end of season 1. Lottie is still alive, but what is she up to in the present? Meanwhile, who else is dead in the past? We certainly don’t think that a season 2 trailer would give you all of the answers, but it would certainly serve to better set the stage!

As for whether or not we’re going to be getting such a thing this month, let’s just say we’re pretty darn hopeful. After all, Showtime has already given us a Yellowjackets teaser, a March 24 premiere date, and some other teases. The trailer is usually one of the last things to drop, and often they come out about a month before the show returns. We’re not sure we would expect something more over the next couple of weeks but beyond that? The sky is the limit.

Given that this show is as weird and as creepy as they come, we’d expect plenty of that in a trailer alongside (maybe) more Antler Queen, a deeper look at Elijah Wood’s character, and of course the adult versions of Lottie and Van (played by Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose). This is going to be an absolutely-bonkers season, and we’re thrilled to know that there is a season 3 coming on the other side!

Of course, that doesn’t mean that everyone we’re watching now is going to survive that long … this is a world where we’ve come to learn that you really have to prepare for anything.

Do you think we could get a Yellowjackets season 2 trailer at some point this month?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

