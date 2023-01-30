Yellowjackets season 2: The impact of Showtime change

For those who missed the big, breaking news today, there some changes ahead when it comes to Showtime — and they could have a broader impact on a number of different shows.

According to a report from Deadline, Paramount Global is announcing that they are rebranding Showtime into the rather-clunky name of Paramount+ with Showtime, and that this change will be reflected both on the linear network and then also streaming. This is a chance that could come with some cancellations and cost-cutting; we would compare it on some measure with what we are seeing with HBO Max following the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, even if there is no corporate merger going on here. Showtime was already under the Paramount umbrella; it is just undergoing somewhat of a name change.

So is this shift going to have an impact on Yellowjackets, which could easily become the #1 Showtime drama by the end of the year? We recognize the concern, since the last thing anyone in their right mind would want is to see this series go away or face any real jeopardy at all. Luckily, we doubt that will happen. Everything with Yellowjackets season 2 will almost certain remain like you expected, and we already know that there is an early season 3 renewal.

As for those of you bummed-out about the prospect of more shows getting canned as a part of cost-cutting measures, this is just a function of the current TV economy that we are seeing play out. We saw these networks and streaming services branch out big in a short period of time and now, one of them in particular is looking to scale back. We may not like it, but this is 100% where we are at present.

