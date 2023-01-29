Yellowjackets season 2: About the premiere date competition…

For those of you who don’t know, Yellowjackets season 2 is going to be coming on Showtime in late March — and as it turns out, this launch is going to be even more competitive than we first realized!

Let’s break this down a little bit further, at least in terms of just how crowded the field is going to be. Yellowjackets will technically be available on the network’s official app on Friday, March 24. That is one week after the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost, another popular show that airs over on Starz. The Melanie Lynskey drama will air on Showtime proper on Sunday, March 26, which just so happens to also be the same day that Succession premieres on HBO. Who would’ve ever thought we’d be spoiled with so much great TV all at once? This is without even mentioning the streaming options that are out there, as we expect that Ted Lasso will be coming back in either late March or April.

One of the best things about being a TV fan in 2023 is that you do get to see some of the rivalries between various shows and absolutely, we are here to celebrate a fun one with Yellowjackets online. When a fan commented about the show airing so close to Succession, the official account had a pretty cheeky response on Twitter: “We like the idea of eating the rich…”

Yes, that is pretty dark … but this is also a pretty dark show. Just remember the Antler Queen in the pilot!

Now that we know when the new season is going to premiere, let’s move on to the next order of business: Crossing our fingers that we see a trailer soon! We tend to think that will be here at some point in mid-February. If we end up seeing it earlier than that, consider us blessed.

What are you especially excited to see moving into Yellowjackets season 2?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

