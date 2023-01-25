Yellowjackets season 2: Is Walter the big question mark?

Obviously, there is so much great stuff to be excited about when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2 — we are officially less than two months away from the premiere! We’re anticipating that the Showtime drama will be back with more mystery, drama, and intrigue. That’s before you even mention some of the new faces.

We’ve written a good bit about the adult versions of Lottie and Van already, so why not shift the focus here ever so slightly? After all, there is more to say on the subject of Elijah Wood as Walter, one of the show’s biggest mysteries. We know that he is a citizen detective, and we also know that he’ll be working a lot with Christina Ricci’s character of Misty. What more is there to say?

In a statement, executive producers Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco previously had the following to say about Wood’s casting:

“When Elijah agreed to come play on the Yellowjackets team, our minds were blown. We’ve been fans of his for years (in some of our cases, since middle school!) and are delighted to report that his incredible talent is matched only by his kindness, warmth, and enthusiasm for his work. We absolutely cannot wait for the world to meet Walter.”

The biggest thing we’d say to watch out for with this character is how far he could be willing to go for the truth. He may think he has answers either about the Yellowjackets’ time in the wilderness or the actions of a certain someone in the present. Yet, will anyone believe him? That’s the problem with being a citizen detective — you don’t necessarily have that much of a backing. He could be the man who cried wolf, or someone who comes up time and time again against some unexpected obstacles. We almost have to prepare for it all!

Odds are, Walter becomes a thorn in someone’s side … but whose side will it be at the end of the day? Maybe a trailer will reveal something.

