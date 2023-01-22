Yellowjackets season 2 trailer: How much longer is the wait?

If you find yourselves desperately seeking out a Yellowjackets season 2 trailer at Showtime, we come with a pretty key message: You are not alone. Other than maybe The Mandalorian, is there a late winter / early spring release as anticipated as this one? The audience has increased exponentially since the show first came on the air, and we still think that there’s a chance to could continue to expand from now until it actually arrives with new episodes on March 24.

For the sake of this piece, we want to get into the trailer — to be specific, when we could actually see said trailer in full. It’s probably the most valuable piece of promotion that the network has, so we certainly don’t think that they are going to rush this along.

The first thing that is important to remember here is rather simple: We’ve technically seen a teaser already for the second season, and you can check that out over here. Because Showtime already handed that out, we do think it lessens some of the pressure on them to give out anything more. They will do that eventually, but we’d be surprised if it happens this month.

Typically, official, full-length trailers tend to drop somewhere between three and five weeks prior to the show coming back, and that’s more or less what we expect here. Sure, it’s possible that the powers-that-be could get creative and release something longer than a minute before then, but promoting a TV show is a lot about momentum. The more you can have people talking about the show right before the premiere, the better.

Also, we should note that it does take a while to edit together these trailers, and season 2 of Yellowjackets is still very much in production.

What are you actually hoping to see featured within a Yellowjackets season 2 trailer at Showtime?

