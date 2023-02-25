When Calls the Heart season 11: Another reason for early renewal

Yesterday, we mapped out some of the reasons why we received an early When Calls the Heart season 11 renewal at Hallmark Channel. Why not add another to the list today?

One of the things that we have become increasingly aware of over the past 24 hours is just how forward-thinking a lot of major networks and streaming services are becoming in terms of a potential writers’ strike. This is something that could impact a lot of the industry moving into the late spring or summer and with that in mind, we tend to think that Hallmark wanted to be ahead of the curve.

Basically, think of it like this: If they waited until early summer to announce a season 11, the writing process could have been interrupted by a potential strike. That could have impacted production and really, complicated much of the future of the show. The early renewal is insurance, and this is also one of the other reasons why many other networks are also giving programs more episodes a little bit earlier than usual.

In the end, don’t be surprised if we see much more of this over the next couple of months. Just remember this: When Calls the Heart and some other shows getting early renewals does not necessarily mean that they will also have a chance to actually air a little bit earlier than usual. Everything operates on a somewhat-independent timeline. A great reminder of this, at least for now, is the fact that season 10 wrapped filming all the way back in the fall and yet, the plan is that we’re going to see the show back on July 30. That is a really long wait, but we hope there will be more teases along the way.

If you love the world of Hope Valley, then know this: There is other fantastic, emotional stories coming down the road. We feel that season 10 and beyond should more than live up to expectations.

