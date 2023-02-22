When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date, renewal news!

It goes without saying that this morning is huge for everyone who loves When Calls the Heart — after all, consider the following!

For starters, the Erin Krakow series is going to be premiering on Sunday, July 30. This is a longer wait than we initially expected, but we know that Hallmark Channel is using the winter / spring to get some other shows off the ground. The most important thing to note is that there isn’t a reason to think that the network is ditching this show — after all, they have already greenlit it for a season 11!

In a statement, here is what Krakow (who is an executive producer alongside a star) had the following to say:

“I am beyond excited for Season 10 of When Calls the Heart to premiere July 30 … This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them! And I’m so thrilled, proud and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for Season 11. We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley! Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world and we are thrilled to share what’s in store these next two seasons!”

We’ll have more opportunities to discuss the future of the show down the line, but the biggest reason for this early renewal is to ensure that the show can continue to film under their established timeline. We’d be surprised if work on season 11 didn’t start this summer, and it will be underway in some ways before the show even starts to air again on the aforementioned network.

Here is to hoping that we continue to visit Hope Valley for as long as the cast and crew want to make it happen!

What do you think about When Calls the Heart getting an early season 11 renewal?

