Snowfall season 6: Damson Idris sets bar high for series finale

We know that there is a long ways still to go between where we are now and the Snowfall series finale, but why not look ahead?

We don’t think it is any secret to anyone out there that finales are one of the most-scrutinized things in all of television. Every single person out there always has their own thoughts on how a given show should conclude. There’s going to be mixed emotions and at this point, you gotta be prepared for that.

One thing that we will go ahead and say here, though, is this: One thing we always love personally is when actors are confident in their work. Why wouldn’t they be? They put their heart and soul into something and are hoping viewers are as passionate about it as they are. All of this is why we love the comment that Damson Idris made recently comparing his show to The Wire. Check out what he said, per the Los Angeles Times:

I think the fans are just going to really enjoy it. We’ve always been chasing “The Wire.” I love that show. When the conclusion of “Snowfall” comes, I think there will be a conversation about whether this show or “The Wire” was the greatest crime show. I’m excited to hear that conversation.

It’s inevitable that not everyone may end up agreeing with this assessment, mostly because everyone has their own taste. Yet, we will say this: The Wire was criminally unappreciated when it was on the air, and we tend to think that Snowfall is the same. It’s been constantly ignored by the Emmys despite getting better and better as it’s gone on.

We love that Damson thinks what he does about the end; because of this, we are more excited than ever to see the end of this tale play out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

