Snowfall season 6 episode 3 trailer: Is there no escape?

Next week on FX you are going to see Snowfall season 6 episode 3 arrive, and there is one word that we would use to describe it: Carnage. If you thought that the drama was violent and high-stakes before, you haven’t seen anything yet based on the trailer that aired last night.

So where do we start here? Well, go ahead and remember what we saw at the end of episode 2 with that confrontation between Franklin and Jerome. We’d love to think that the two are going to be on better terms soon, but that’s not happening. There are more showdowns coming, and you are going to see the pain on Jerome’s face every single time. This is the last thing that he wants to do and yet, he sees no other way. Franklin has become a threat to he and Louie’s operation, and Teddy is in turn a threat to their own future.

In general, no escape could be the theme for most of the season at this point. Franklin probably feels like he’s a marked man regardless of what he does. Meanwhile, Teddy is so far deep into this operation that he thinks he has to see it through, regardless of who he hurts. Gustavo finds himself cornered, Cissy is working with the KGB, and we know that even Leon and Wanda are going to be on their way back. This is a show about actions and consequences. All of these characters have been into this so heavily after the events of the first five seasons; there is going to be no way for them to claim quickly out of it, even if they want to.

We’d love to see some characters get out of this and find a way to tell the tale, but Snowfall is a tragedy. We’re kidding ourselves if we are confident that there will be a happy ending at all here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

