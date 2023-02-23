Snowfall season 6 episode 3 preview: Are Leon & Wanda back?

Next week on Snowfall season 6 episode 3, you will have a chance to see an installment titled “Door of No Return.” We could tell you that this one is hugely significant but odds are, you’re aware of that already. Just think of where we are in the season! From here on out, we tend to imagine that every single installment is going to have huge moments that will leave your jaw on the floor, and it is hard to think of the situation in any other way.

For this particular story, though, what could stand out is getting Leon and Wanda back in the picture after their time in Africa.

To get a small but important detail on what lies ahead, take a look at the Snowfall season 6 episode 3 synopsis below:

Leon and Wanda return from Ghana to a very different world than the one they left behind. Written by Walter Mosley; directed by Alonso Alvarez.

These two characters have a perspective on this world that few others do. Wanda has gone through the absolute worst of things amidst her struggles with addiction. She’s found a way to improve, and we hope that she can continue to show a path to the other side here. For Leon, he’s understood the consequences of Franklin’s operation for quite some time, and we know how much he cares about this community. These are two of the show’s best characters, and it goes without saying that we’re hoping to see them each play a huge role through the rest of the final season.

Clearly, this is a show that made us wait a good while to see them back in action, but we’re pretty darn hopeful that it will be worthwhile.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

