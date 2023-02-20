Snowfall season 6: Damson Idris on saying goodbye to Franklin

As we prepare ourselves for the Snowfall season 6 premiere over the days ahead, let’s talk about the process of saying goodbye. After all, it’s not an easy thing to do when you’ve played a beloved character for so long!

With that very thing in mind, let’s go ahead and turn over to Damson Idris for a moment here! Over the course of many years he brought so much gravitas to the world of the FX series as Franklin Saint, a guy who came from nothing, built an empire, and was taken advantage of brutally by a system all around him. He’s now lost almost everything thanks to Teddy, and for most of the story ahead, he has to figure out his next move.

Given that six seasons is such an extraordinary run for any show, there are inevitably a lot of questions that come along with it — including the hard process of saying goodbye. Speaking in a new video interview with the Associated Press at the season 6 premiere (watch here), Idris indicates that there are so many things about playing Franklin that he will miss, from the voice to the accent. It’s a situation where he thought he was ready to move forward but once the show was done, he started to wish he could stay a little bit longer. There’s the experience of playing the character, but also working with so many other great actors and crew members.

If there’s any advice that we could hand down to everyone ahead of what lies ahead, it is simply this: Be prepared. there are almost certainly going to be emotional moments coming from start to finish, and we have a hard time thinking that everyone is going to make it out of this alive.

What do you think is going to happen to Franklin by the end of Snowfall season 6?

Have any bold predictions? Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other great updates down the road. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

