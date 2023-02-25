Hightown season 3 premiere date: Off the table for March?

The wait for Hightown season 3 at Starz has been all sorts of exhausting, and for a variety of different reasons. What’s the big one? Well, we do think that it has to do with the rather simple fact that filming has been done for months.

In general, we tend to think that there’s a certain expectation that shows are going to premiere in a reasonable amount of time after production wraps. That is especially the case for the Monica Raymund drama. Just think about this for a moment here — Hightown is not some superhero show with a ton of CGI from top to bottom. It’s also not one with some unusually large number of episodes. In terms of logistics, there is nothing from a post-production standpoint that is holding the show up.

If you haven’t seen the reports already, there are two reasons why you haven’t seen season 3 yet and won’t for a little while: The Starz – Lionsgate split leading to a lot of premieres stalling out temporarily, and then also the logjam of programs that has been created as a result of that.

Not that long ago, we reported that Hightown season 2 is looking more and more like a show that won’t be around until at least mid-summer or the fall, and we can 100% confirm that it is not coming out in March. Starz has already released their full programming roster for the month and unfortunately, there isn’t any new episodes on the schedule.

The only thing that we are crossing our fingers and hoping for at this point is that we get some sort of premiere date news for the third season when we get around to April or May. At a certain point, it would just be nice to have some sort of formal information as to when more is coming!

