Bridgerton season 3 premiere date talk as filming nears end

For everyone who is very much eager to dive into the world of Bridgerton season 3, we have more and more news that should make you rather thrilled. After all, production for the Netflix series’ latest batch of episodes is almost over, and that will bring the cast and crew to a valuable checkpoint on the road to the premiere date.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, filming is still ongoing, and it is happening even in reasonably-public places as of this week. This isn’t the first time that onlookers have spotted the production this year, and odds are, it will probably happen again in the already-greenlit season 4. This is an inevitable consequence of having an extremely popular show with locations that aren’t just patches of grass in the middle of nowhere.

While Bridgerton has not publicly shared the final day of filming, most signs indicate that over the next week or two, everything will be wrapped up. From there, the story will shift over to post-production, where editing, ADR work, and other key processes take place! There’s a lot of important stuff that happens in there to make the show the thing of beauty you know and love at the end of the day.

So when will you end up seeing the third season arrive on Netflix? Well, this is where we’ve got some bad news: We are still a long ways away. Remember that the prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is currently set for early May, and more than likely the streaming service will not premiere season 3 until months after the fact. They don’t want to create a situation here where these two shows take publicity from each other, and they also want to space things out since there will be a long wait until season 4.

Personally, we wouldn’t be shocked if season 3 comes with a fall / holiday release; hopefully, more insight on that will surface either around the Queen Charlotte premiere or in the summer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

