The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Still hope for summer?

Is there still any chance at all that The Gilded Age season 2 could premiere on HBO at some point this summer? We still have hope!

Of course, the definition of “summer” may a part of what gets us a win on a technicality. Remember that, in a new interview with The Today Show, Nathan Lane noted that the series would be back in September. Technically, a good chunk of that is still summer!

Joking aside, though, there is a case to be made that we could be seeing the series back on the air at some point before then. Dates can always be moved around, and we also have to remember that HBO has never confirmed what Lane said in his recent TV interview.

There are two issues that we’ve had for a good while now when it comes to The Gilded Age coming back in September. First and foremost, why are we waiting so long to get the show back on the air? What sort of value is there in that? We know that Perry Mason will be filling the Monday void for a while, but it’s not going to be on the air forever! There is a pretty defined beginning, middle, and end when it comes to this season — which should be over in the spring.

Also, remember that The Gilded Age is also done with production for season 2 and when you think about that alone, we tend to think that it could be ready SO much sooner. Remember that until HBO ends up revealing something, there is going to be a certain measure of mystery.

Moving forward, be prepared to see plenty of drama, new relationships, and more in season 2 — plus, a greater focus on the servants than ever before!

