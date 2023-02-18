The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: What we know

The Gilded Age season 2 is coming to HBO down the road. Just in case there is any questioning of that, you can rest assured that more is coming.

Of course, knowing this does not guarantee that the period drama is going to be back soon, and we suppose that this is where some of the ambiguity currently is. For the sake of this article, we thought it would at least be valuable to take a look at where things currently stand — plus, what we could end up learning over the course of the next several weeks and months!

First and foremost, let’s just make it abundantly clear that The Gilded Age season 2 is 100% done filming. We don’t know if there has been any real uncertainty on that subject but if there is, consider this your clarification. It’s actually been wrapped up for a good while, and that is what makes it rather unusual that we don’t have a premiere date yet. Effectively, Perry Mason is taking the timeslot on Mondays that it had last year coming up, and HBO has not confirmed a specific date or even an approximate one.

With all of this being said, Nathan Lane (who appears on the show) said on The Today Show recently that the series won’t return until September. HBO has not confirmed that directly, and that tells us one thing above all else: They may not have anything finalized as of yet. There could be a little bit of ambiguity on this subject, so keep that in mind as we see the show progress onward. If the series is set for a September premiere, we may not get firm confirmation until we get around to the summer. Typically, networks announce start dates around a month and a half / two months before a series comes back, and we’re not sure that we anticipate anything different taking place here.

Odds are, there won’t be a trailer until we see a premiere date surface — in other words, we’re all going to be waiting for a good while.

