The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: The longest wait is…

Just how long could we ultimately be waiting to see The Gilded Age season 2 premiere on HBO down the road? We know there are a lot of possibilities out there, but we also think that things could be narrowed down at least to a certain extent.

After all, remember this first and foremost: Signs point to the show coming back in September. We didn’t think this was going to be the case for a while, but our perspective changed the moment that we heard Nathan Lane speak on it on The Today Show. We tend to think his quote about the show coming back at this point was based on something and as a result of that, we have to scratch our head and wonder just when in the month the network is planning things.

The best possible scenario, with all of this in mind, is that the period drama could come back on September 4 a.k.a. Labor Day. The worst-case scenario, meanwhile, is that we could be waiting until we get around to September 25, which would actually put The Gilded Age directly in competition with the fall schedule on network TV. We don’t know why in the world this is something that the folks at HBO would want to even consider, but we have to at least recognize that this is a viable possibility at this point.

No matter when in September the show could come back, it’s going to be a really long wait regardless. We also have to acknowledge at this point that we may be waiting until mid-summer at this point to get a legitimate announcement, is going to be a difficult waiting period in its own right. Think about all of the various HBO shows that could come and go until then! We hope that some of them could be used to better promote season 2, though we recognize in general that the Monday-night series don’t tend to get some of the hype of their Sunday counterparts.

