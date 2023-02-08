The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: A wait until September?

Is there a chance we could be waiting until September in order to see The Gilded Age season 2 over on HBO? On paper, that seems crazy. Yet, there is a pretty good chance that this could be happening. After all, there is a pretty solid source on the matter right now in Nathan Lane, who plays Ward McAllister on the hit show.

Speaking in an appearance on The Today Show late last month, the actor made it clear that there is a fairly long wait potentially ahead for the period piece from Julian Fellowes:

“Season 2 won’t be coming on until September … But that’s sort of like being part of a great repertory company. A lot of old friends and people I’ve loved from afar.”

Are you shocked by this? Well, let’s just say that we are since we certainly thought that we could see it as early as the late spring. Granted, remember that the network itself has yet to confirm anything and through that, there is at least a small chance we do get to see more of the show earlier than expected. Crazier things have happened, right? We know that filming for the show has been done for a good while and now, it’s all about when the network actually has the space to put more episodes on the air.

The biggest question we have

If, for whatever reason, we aren’t getting new episodes until September, why are we being forced to wait for that crazy a period of time? What does anyone really gain from that? It would be one of the more bizarre decisions that we’ve seen, especially since it remains unclear what HBO would even have to air from May onward. It’s of course possible that this will be cleared up over the course of the next several months, or at the very least, this is what we’d hope.

Do you think we could be waiting until September in order to see The Gilded Age season 2?

