Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off: Does HBO need it now?

Is there going to be a serious push over the next few months for HBO to order the long-rumored Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off? There is a clear argument for it and yet, this has long been a network that does whatever it wants with some of its projects. They are patient, and they don’t greenlight a show unless they are confident it will be good.

With this in mind, it is important to remember here, first and foremost, that this show has never even been officially confirmed as being in development.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Nonetheless, we do think there should be some urgency behind the scenes here to see if this is a viable idea. Yesterday, it was shockingly confirmed that Succession season 4 is going to be the final one and as a result of that, HBO is down another top-rated hit. Sure, they still have the aforementioned House of the Dragon plus also Euphoria and The Last of Us, but the latter two shows in particular don’t have the guarantee of a long life. Heck, the post-apocalyptic series could run out of source material after the second season!

The real sticking point for the Jon Snow series is whether there is a worthy story here that will meet the expectations of Game of Thrones at its peak. Because there is already a relationship viewers have to Jon, the stakes are significantly higher here than they were with House of the Dragon — it has proven to be a fantastic series, but there wasn’t really a lot of speculation going into it that it was going to be an Emmy contender year in and year out. Instead, it was treated more like a great unknown.

Related – Get more news on Succession ending right now

Do you think that the Jon Snow – Game of Thrones spin-off is realistically going to happen?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







