Succession season 4 will be the final season, creator confirms

We’ve received news on Succession that, in some ways, is more stunning than anything that has happened on the show itself.

In a new interview with the New Yorker, creator Jesse Armstrong confirmed that this will be the final season for the HBO behemoth. This was not an easy decision seemingly, but it is something that feels right.

In speaking on why he’s opted to both end the show and say goodbye to it now, here is what he had to say:

There are a few different aspects. One, we could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse. We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it’s the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don’t hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn’t like the feeling of, “Oh, that’s it, guys. That was the end.” I wouldn’t like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end.

Ultimately, it is important to remember that Armstrong worked on British television prior to becoming the creator of Succession, and there is a tradition in the UK to not have a single show come on the air for a substantially long period of time. Meanwhile, HBO has so many hits across the board that they never need to force the issue. For example, the fact that they have The Last of Us breaking out makes it easier for them to lose a show like this one.

Still, we’re talking here about one of the most brilliant programs across the entire TV landscape — this is going to be a painful goodbye.

What do you think about Succession ending with season 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

