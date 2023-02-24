BMF season 2 episode 8 spoilers: It all falls apart?

As you get excited to see BMF season 2 episode 8 over on Starz next week, you better prepare for things to get intense! The big question that we have to wonder, at least for now, is just how intense and dramatic things are going to be.

From the start of the series, we know that Meech and Terry have been working to build their empire together, even though there were some bumps / hiccups along the way. Some of those could be resurfacing during “Push It to the Limit,” which is coming to the network in seven days’ time. There are only a few episodes left before the season ends, and it remains to be seen where things are going to go from here on out.

To get some other details all about the future now, go ahead and check out the BMF season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

The Flenory brothers buy a car wash to pack cars after being flushed with product from a new plug. Meech turns dealers into kingmakers while Terry hires new drivers. Tensions rise as the Flenory family begins to fall apart as love affairs pull them apart.

Given where we are at this point in the story, it feels relatively fair to assume that things are going to get worse far before they ever get better. Let’s just say to prepare for that, and also just hope that we’re going to see a foundation laid at the end of all of this for an incredibly compelling season 3. Starz has already ordered more episodes, so you don’t have to worry about that! Instead, just be afraid of what could be transpiring with some of these characters across the board.

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see how all the chaos plays out…

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to BMF season 3 renewal, if you haven’t seen it already

Is there anything that you most want to see entering BMF season 2 episode 8 over on Starz?

Let us know some of your thoughts and expectations now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







