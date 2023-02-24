SWAT season 6 episode 15 spoilers: A Patrol Day storyline

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see SWAT season 6 episode 15 — are you excited to learn more?

Well, let us start off with the news here that “Patrol Day” is the title for the next installment, and we tend to think that from start to finish, there’s going to be a chance for some new wrinkles. Hicks is going to try and get Hondo’s team to participate in a community outreach event, but is that really going to work? It all really could depend on the authenticity of the event and also the commitment from the higher-ups taking part. We already know that Hondo has done his part to try to bridge the gap here and there, but he is just one man. He needs the full support of some of the people in power.

Below, you can see the full SWAT season 6 episode 15 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“To Protect and To Serve” – When Hicks insists SWAT participate in Patrol Day in an effort to engage more meaningfully with the community, Hondo and Deacon have their hands full mentoring the newest members of the team. Also, a suspended Tan investigates a mystery close to home, on S.W.A.T., Friday, March 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Let’s continue to hope that the drama here twists around and escalates in some interesting ways, especially while we await some more official news on the future of the show. We remain cautiously optimistic that there is going to be a season 7, especially since there are some talks about it already. This show has found an even bigger audience for itself since it moved to Friday nights, so let’s hope that remains the case.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

