SWAT season 7: Why no renewal news yet at CBS?

At the moment, there are plenty of reasons for optimism when it comes to a SWAT season 7 renewal over at CBS. With that being said, we could still be facing a little bit of a wait.

Earlier today, we did hear that the network was bringing back a number of their established favorites, whether it be NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii, Survivor, and others. Yet, the Shemar Moore series has yet to have the benefit of that early green light, and there may at least be some reasons for that.

According to a new report right now coming in from Deadline, there are some active discussions going on between the network and studio Sony on making another season happen. Because this show does have that outside studio, it makes negotiations a little more complicated. There are causes for optimism; we imagine that one thing that series has going for it is its impressive performance and ratings growth since finding a full-time home on Friday nights. It is extremely rare to see any show get better in this era of declines, so this makes us very-much optimistic.

For those unaware, there is a new SWAT episode coming to the network on Friday night — even if the rest of the lineup is in repeats. To get more insight on that, take a look at the synopsis below:

“Gut Punch” – SWAT teams with Major Crimes for a high-stakes mission to extract an undercover officer from a dangerous crime ring, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Feb. 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This episode could be a real test of the show’s ratings — if you do love the series, be sure to watch live or check it out soon after on the aforementioned streaming service!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

