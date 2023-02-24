Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that a lot of people out there have been hoping for new episodes for a good while now; it is mostly a matter of waiting around to get them.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share the news that the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck drama is off the air for at least one more week. The idea here is to bring the series back with season 13 episode 14 on Friday, March 3, and this will be a particularly notable hour! After all, Lauren Patten is going to be back for the first time in a while as Rachel Witten, the one-time partner of Eddie out in the field. She is no longer a police officer and instead, she could be dropping a revelation that shakes Frank and the department to its core.

For a few more details as to what lies ahead right now, go ahead and check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Collision Course” – The return of Rachel Witten (Lauren Patten), Eddie’s former partner turned social worker, testes her loyalties and conflicts Frank, when Rachel brings an accusation of excessive force against an officer. Also, Danny and Baez clash with a troubled foster child at the center of their latest investigation and Erin must make a tough decision about her campaign run for district attorney, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We’re of course intrigued about what’s coming up here, and for Erin in general we’re hoping that there’s going to be a chance to see this decision have some major consequences. We really just want to see a proper run at this point, mostly because we have been waiting for so long to make it to this moment.

Related – Check out other news on a potential Blue Bloods season 14 renewal

What are you most excited to see on Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14, based on what we know at present?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







