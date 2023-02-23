1923 season 1 episode 8 (finale): ‘Nothing Left to Lose’

In just a few days here on Paramount+, you are going to see 1923 season 1 episode 8, titled “Nothing Left to Lose.” This is the big finale, and it is where a lot of the drama will formally come to a head across the board here.

So what can you expect to see? Well, the streaming service has shared a few new images from this episode that tease a number of big things, with one of the top ones being that there isn’t going to be that much of a time jump. It is still the thick of winter back at the ranch, and that means that Cara, Jacob, and all of the other characters are going to be doing whatever they can in order to survive … and obviously, that’s not going to be an easy thing for any of them to do.

Unfortunately, it also still remains unclear as to whether or not we’re going to be seeing Spencer or Alex making it back to America in time. We definitely would like for there to be some more opportunities to see these characters at the ranch, and we’re sure that it could come in theory in season 2 — if not the finale.

What’s the biggest roadblock for the two of them? That’s as simple as Alex’s ex and his family turning up at the end of this past episode. What can they really do to stop her from going to America? That remains to be seen.

We’ve said this already, but we’re expecting at least some closure at the end of the finale for some of the stories that we’ve seen so far … but also still a few teases for what could be coming up next. We get the sense that Taylor Sheridan wanted to do a couple of seasons from the start here. If that wasn’t the case, why would he decide to keep Spencer and Alex gone for so long?

What are you the most excited to see entering the 1923 season 1 finale?

Are you anticipating a cliffhanger? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

