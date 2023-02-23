Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere spoilers: New ‘beginning’

Are you ready for the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere to be here? We don’t blame you and at this point, we’re just around three weeks from seeing it! This has been a really long hiatus, and the irony here is that when we get into the show, we don’t think all that much time will have passed. The loss of Zeke could still be reasonably fresh for Monet, while Tariq and Brayden are trying to venture out on new paths.

In some ways, you could consider the episode (titled “Your Perception, Your Reality”) to be a new beginning for these characters. Of course, that is so much easier said than done in this world.

Want to know more about what’s coming? Then just check out the newly-released Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 1 synopsis below:

A new semester at Stansfield means a fresh start for Tariq. Brayden is learning the ropes at Weston Holdings, under his uncle Lucas.. Monet grieves the loss of Zeke, while Cane searches for a new connect.

The biggest challenge that we see for Tariq right now is simply dealing with a more fractured operation with Brayden elsewhere. Also, there are a number of things still weighing on him, and we tend to think that it’s only going to be so long before the truth about Lauren starts to creep out. We think the stage is set for this to be the most dramatic and high-stakes season yet, especially as Tariq starts to realize that he wants to go so far beyond Stansfield when it comes to his financial ambitions. In his mind, he likes to think of himself as better and smarter than his father; whether or not that is truly the case, however, remains to be seen.

