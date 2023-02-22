Bel-Air season 2 spoilers: Star talks Tatyana Ali role

There is so much to be excited bout heading into the Bel-Air season 2 premiere on Peacock Thursday, especially for some nostalgic viewers!

Obviously, the entire show is a dark retelling of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but there is something so fantastic about seeing an OG performer back in this new world. That is what’s happening this time around as Tatyana Ali, who played the original Ashley, is appearing here as a middle school English teacher who has a connection to the new Ashley (played by Akira Akbar).

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming Bel-Air videos!

This week, Jabari Banks (a.k.a. Will) appeared on The Today Show to discuss the new season, and had quite a bit to say about seeing Ali around the set:

“It was so meta. It was almost surreal … [Tatyana] was crying the whole time because, you know, she grew up on ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ and, so, to see Akira Akbar take on this role of Ashley, it was a mirror of sorts and so it was super surreal for her.”

For us personally, we’d love to see some more alum from the original comedy step into the dramatic world, at least so long as the role is right. Because this is a very different show tonally, these can’t just be silly cameos that take you out of the world. A lot of time and effort has to go into making them right.

Remember that Peacock is going to make up for the long hiatus here in a big way — the first three episodes of season 2 are going to be present all at once! After that, the show will shift to a weekly format for the remainder of the season.

Related – Go ahead and get some more official insight on season 2, including the synopsis

What are you the most excited to see leading into the launch of Bel-Air season 2 tomorrow?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming down the road. (Photo: Peacock.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







