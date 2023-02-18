Bel-Air season 2: Episode count and other details!

Are you excited to dive into the world of Bel-Air season 2 on Peacock? The premiere is just a matter of days away! The first few episodes are going to arrive on Thursday and after that, the rest of the ten-episode story will arrive on a weekly basis.

So what’s going to be coming up next? We know that following the season 1 finale, Will found himself at a really difficult spot. He just learned not only the truth about his father, but how much his family kept from him for so many years. As we move forward these are going to be huge focuses in the narrative, and of course we’ll have to wait and see how some of this plays out over time.

For the time being, what we CAN share with you is the full season 2 synopsis, which makes it clear that Will isn’t leaving behind Viv, Phil, Carlton or anyone else:

Season two of Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. We’ll see Will and Carlton’s brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We’ll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.

If you watched season 1, then you probably have a good sense already of what is coming here. You are going to see Bel Air season 2 try its best to be be nostalgic, while also present a few new wrinkles to the world that couldn’t possibly be there with the original.

