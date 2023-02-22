Is Natacha Karam leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star, Marjan Marwani?

Is Natacha Karam leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star, and her character of Marjan Marwani? If you are wondering about that, let’s just say you are far from alone! The events of tonight’s episode culminated with her departing the 126, and the question becomes just how long she could end up being gone here.

Here is the good news: Karam is not going to be leaving the show full-time. However, it’s probably going to be a while before you see the character back on the show. The writers are going to let her go on a journey that is somewhat independent from what’s going on at the firehouse, but there will be a chance to dive into more of what she’s up to elsewhere. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what the actress had to say:

“This is the last we’ll see of Marjan for a while … It’s not going to be, like, oh she’s back in the next episode. She’s getting out of town, leaving the state. When you do finally see her, it’ll be to go on the journey that she’s on. The audience will get to follow her on Route 66, living her own life without the firehouse, doing her soul searching. Things will arise on the road to keep her busy.”

This is far from the only time that this franchise has dispatched a character for a certain stretch. Remember that in the past, we had a lengthy hiatus for Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) on the flagship show, and these sort of exits are often bookended by some pretty intense, dramatic stories. Of course, we are looking forward to checking in with Marjan! We just have to be patient for a little while.

Will there be plenty of other stories involving other characters while we wait? Without a doubt, but that does not make this process any easier…

What do you want to see from Marjan when she returns to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 down the road?

