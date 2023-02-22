9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Owen’s admission

As you prepare yourselves to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 6 over on Fox next week, there is a lot to prepare for here!

Take, for starters, the fact that one Owen Strand has a huge opportunity coming up to reveal the truth about what he’s been working on. From here, there’s only one other thing that he’ll have to consider: Precisely how this is all received. We certainly think that some within the 126 are going to have some opinions about what he’s been doing with the FBI … but there also may not be all that much time to really dive into deep discussions on the matter. After all, this is what happens in the event that you have a lot on your plate as a firefighter! There is a pretty dangerous rescue right around the corner, so be prepared for that in advance.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 6 synopsis with some additional updates now:

Capt. Strand reveals to the 126 he has been working with the FBI to help bring down a domestic terrorist group with his Austin motorcycle club/gang The Honor Dogs, then race Owen to respond to a bomb threat at the State Capitol and put a stop to the terrorist deadly plans in the all-new “This is Not A Drill” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, Feb. 28 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-406) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

This is going to be an episode that is certainly full of action, so we would say to go ahead and expect that in advance — alongside, of course, a lot of action-packed sequences and some other great stuff. The biggest thing we’re just hoping for is that by the end of the hour, your jaws are once again on the floor … though hopefully not in a way that a major character is in danger. We’ve had enough of that already.

