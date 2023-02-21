The Boys season 4 premiere date: How to tide us over

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, The Boys season 4 is going to be coming to Prime Video — filming is almost done!

Unfortunately, there is still one big problem: Having to wait for so long in order to see it. As we get close to the end of the road this season, we do at least think the show will start to become a little more willing to share content here and there. It’s just mostly a matter of when they are going to do that, and then also what the best way to promote the show moving forward is really going to be.

If there was one thing that we’d put at the top of our personal wish-list, it’s this: The opportunity to get at least one new tease a month, no matter when the show comes back. Maybe this comes via the “news segments” that we got before season 3, or maybe they are character-specific teases. We’d love to see something pretty soon featuring Firecracker and Sage, two of the newest Supes presumably joining the Seven. We’re aware at the moment that there isn’t a whole lot of information out there about them just yet, but we imagine that if Homelander played a big role in bringing them on board, they are probably not the nicest of people.

Given that we’re probably not seeing The Boys season 4 until we get around to either late 2023 or early 2024 at the earliest, that means plenty of time to get some more good stuff out there. Luckily, we do at least know that The Boys has one of the best social teams out there. We are at least cautiously optimistic that there will be some opportunities to see a lot of good stuff designed for the sole purpose of setting the stage. Here’s to hoping that the long wait ends up being worthwhile!

Even though we don’t know The Boys season 4 premiere date yet, do you have any big predictions?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do this, come back for all sorts of further updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

