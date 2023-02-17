The Boys season 4 will pave the way for season 5, but how?

Technically, at this point there is no official renewal for The Boys season 5 over at Prime Video, but let’s just go ahead and say this: There is reason for optimism. How can there not be? After all, we are talking here about one of the most-popular streaming shows out there, and one that has already set up a spin-off that will air a little later this year.

We should note that at the moment, there is no official renewal yet for a season 5 at the service. However, in a post on Twitter show boss Eric Kripke seemed to be pretty optimistic that there will be something more in the near future. With that in mind, let’s just hope that we find a way to get an additional order before season 4 even premieres — just to make the wait easier.

Knowing what we do right now, we would go ahead and say the following: We’re probably going to get some sort of cliffhanger at the end of season 4, no matter what that could mean. We wouldn’t be shocked if we end up seeing someone killed off at the end of the season. Or, someone else emerge from the rubble. While there are a few things that are at the center of the story (take Hughie and Homelander, for example), there is room for flexibility just about everywhere. This is a big part of what excites us about this story! It’s not afraid to take big story swings or surprise us with whatever they decide to do down the road.

Even though production is currently underway for The Boys season 4 finale, the reality remains that we could be waiting for some time to see what’s coming up next. Fingers crossed we get a date announcement later this year, and that we could see these episodes stream by spring 2024, at the latest.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

