House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: New possibilities?

Is the door open for a greater range of House of the Dragon season 2 premiere dates at HBO than we once thought? Well, there is a case to be made for it based on some new information that is out there.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get into it. Yesterday, some news came out suggesting that the start of Euphoria season 3 production may be later than so many of us thought ahead of time. As a result of that, there’s a chance we could be waiting until deeper in 2024 to see it than we first thought. (For a while, it felt like the show was a presumed lock to come back in January.) So what does this mean for the Game of Thrones prequel? Let’s just say that there are a few different possibilities to get into here…

First and foremost, let’s remind you of this: House of the Dragon is not a show that takes a short amount of time to film. Production is starting up next month, but there’s a lot that has to be done between the cast and crew on set and then also post-production. Because of that, we can’t imagine that it’s going to be ready to start up in early January, even if that timeslot is there. We still think that spring is the earliest possible launching pad for this show, and it could even be summer if Euphoria ends up still premiering first.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do wonder what will be starting off in early 2024, given that January is often HBO prime real estate. Remember that season 2 of Euphoria, plus The Last of Us this year, have aired in that spot.

With House of the Dragon in particular, we do at least think that the network will share a few more details on when it will be coming back this year — but it’s probably going to be the fall or early winter. After all, there is no need for them to rush anything along right now.

When do you realistically think we are going to see House of the Dragon season 2 premiere on HBO?

