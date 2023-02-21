When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Renewal timing?

We have already discussed how the delay for When Calls the Heart season 10 could end up impacting the start of season 11 production. For the sake of this article, we should probably take a major step back here and focus on the following: Whether or not the show gets renewed at all and if it does, when to expect it.

Last year, we saw the official renewal come in a little bit later than expected: The middle of June. It wasn’t much of a turnaround from that big reveal to then, the official start of production. We do wonder what sort of turnaround we’d have this time around … or if we’d still get a June renewal.

We should note that the delay for season 10 does not necessarily change whether or not Hallmark wants more of the show. It benefits them to get these announcements out there at a certain time, and changing a production calendar is not that easy to do behind the scenes. It is actually much easier to shift around a premiere date than it is the time period in which people film. That’s why renewals are often timed in very specific ways — they gotta get out there by a certain time to not interrupt production.

For all the reasons that we’ve mapped out, we do still think that a season 11 renewal could come in late spring or early summer. If it doesn’t come out around that time, we’ll then start to have worries about whether season 10 is the end.

(There is also one other practical reason to give us an announcement of new episodes at a specific time — the cast and crew would likely want season 11 filming to be done in late November. Nobody wants to film in British Columbia during the winter!)

