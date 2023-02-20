When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Potential schedule

Within this article, we want to of course discuss a potential When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date — but why not go beyond that? We do think that there is already something worth discussing when it comes to the schedule as a whole here.

We know that in general, one of the real top stories when it comes to the show’s future at Hallmark Channel has to do with it moving from winter/spring to summer. The plan now is to return to Hope Valley in late July, so what will that mean for the rest of the schedule?

Given that season 10 has already been filmed, we’d tell you to not anticipate any sort of huge, super-seismic shifts when it comes to the structure of things. There are still twelve episodes coming during When Calls the Heart season 10, and this means that the season could run until mid-October. While there’s a chance of a two-hour premiere or finale wedged somewhere in here, we don’t want to guarantee anything until the network says that it’s happening.

As for the timeslot, don’t expect anything radical there — we do still think that we are going to see When Calls the Heart back on Sunday nights, and in a relatively similar spot to what we have seen in the past. The story will be broad, romantic, and of course have a good bit of drama. This is still the same world that you know and love, but just in a slightly different spot in the schedule.

Our hope remains that come later this spring, the network will at least start to highlight a few more things when it comes to the story ahead. Remember, after all, that this is one of their biggest properties — it is for that reason that we don’t see it being in any huge trouble at the moment, and we should be comfortable with the big change.

What do you think we’re going to see in regards to a When Calls the Heart season 10 schedule?

