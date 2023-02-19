When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Earlier trailer hope

Is there a chance that we could see a When Calls the Heart season 10 trailer a little bit earlier than expected? Well, that depends on how you define “early.”

For those of you who have not heard already, we are going to be waiting a good while to see the upcoming batch of episodes premiere. As for how long, that depends heavily on a multitude of factors. Take, for example, what’s going on when it comes to some of the new shows on the Hallmark Channel, and then also what weekend in July they decide is best. Remember that at this point, the network has confirmed that late July is going to be when Erin Krakow and the rest of the cast are back on the air.

So when you think about that long wait, there is at least a chance that we get a trailer earlier in proportion to the premiere than we typically do, almost as a way to compensate for the rather long wait. There is a reason to be hopeful about this since you’re going to need a larger promotional campaign than what we’ve seen the past couple of years. Let’s face it: People are used to watching When Calls the Heart in the winter. While we know the diehard Hearties out there are going to be more than fine taking on this change, it may still feel foreign to a lot of other people out there. You have to remember here that various viewers have different levels of engagement with the show, especially in the months that it is not on the air.

Typically, we get a premiere date and/or some sort of trailer around a month and a half before we return to Hope Valley. This time around, our feeling is that we should learn two / two and a half months early. Isn’t that going to be the most helpful for the long-term future here? At the very least, we at least tend to think so!

Season 10, at least based on early indications, is going to be dramatic, romantic, optimistic, and a whole lot more. Let’s hope for a celebration of everything we have enjoyed about the show over the years.

