When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Quiet stint ahead?

We know that When Calls the Heart season 10 is eventually coming to Hallmark Channel — though it’s not as quickly as we wanted!

If you did not see the recent announcement, it goes a little bit something like this: The plan right now is for the Erin Krakow series to come back in July. Obviously, it would be amazing if there was a chance to see it before then, but let’s just say that we’re not holding our breath. We don’t think the network is going to walk back something that they’ve already said.

It was at least nice to get confirmation of that, mostly for the sake of us not sitting around and wondering about this for a good while coming up. Yet, there is still another question that we find ourselves thinking about right now, and it’s pretty simple: Just how quiet are things about to become in the world of Hope Valley?

We should just come out and say it: We’re worried that the next two months in particular could be one of the quietest times we’ve ever had when it comes to When Calls the Heart. Because filming for season 10 is already done, there’s no real room for us to get other news from production. Meanwhile, we’re not sure that we’ll get a season 11 renewal for a little while. Odds are, the network’s not going to give us a firm premiere date until we get around to late April or May. Usually there’s almost always something happening in this world year-round but the premiere-date delay could change that.

What we hope Hallmark does

We’re not out here anticipating that they are going to do something altogether big or shocking. However, it would be nice if we were to get a few teases or photos through the next several weeks — if nothing else, to tide us over!

