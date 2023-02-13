When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: EP on long wait

As so many of you know at this point, we will be waiting until summer to see When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere on Hallmark Channel. If you are surprised, let’s just say that we are right there with you. We honestly thought the show would be around this spring, and even in doing that it would be starting a little bit later than it has in the past.

We think it’s easy to come up with potential reasons for the delay, though for us personally, the biggest one is that Hallmark wants to use the winter and spring to launch new shows, recognizing that they already have an audience with When Calls the Heart and it will be fine with a schedule change. We know that there will be some conspiracy theorists out there who claim that this is a massive sign of trouble for the show but ultimately, we’re not willing to go there just yet. What really matters are the viewers — if they still come out in the summer, nothing else really matters.

In a post on Twitter recently, executive producer Brian Bird offered his take and with that, made it clear that there isn’t too much to worry about right now:

As I said there are many good reasons for every decision [in regards for the show being pushed back]. And trust me, we are very strong in the demos that matter to us. My optimism is not misplaced. May I suggest, stop fretting and speculating and embrace the optimism with me? Just my two cents.

We tend to buy into a lot of what Bird is selling here. We don’t think the delay is going to impact the long-term future so much if people watch. The only thing we wonder about here is whether or not it could play a role in altering the production of season 11.

