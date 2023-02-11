When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Season 11 issue?

We know that a When Calls the Heart season 10 is coming to Hallmark Channel down the road, and of course there’s a lot to be excited about with that!

Unfortunately, we’re also well-aware of the fact that we’re facing a pretty long wait in order to see it … and the question comes down to how long that wait is going to be. All we know for sure is late July, and what makes this all the more interesting is that typically, this is around when seasons of the Erin Krakow series tend to start production. Of course, before that many weeks are spent planning out the scripts and getting everything ready to go! There is a pretty long process that comes with setting up this show, and that’s before cameras ever start rolling. What we’re trying to say here is pretty darn simple: Making this show is a process. Hallmark can’t just decide to greenlight a season 11 in July and start filming the next day.

So how are they going to feel comfortable renewing When Calls the Heart for a season 11 before they even see the season 10 ratings? Let’s just say that this is where things get all the more interesting. We do think an early renewal would be a nice show of faith for the series and allow things to move forward at their typical timeline; however, another option may be starting production on the new season in the fall and shifting things around. The delay in the season 10 premiere date could have far-reaching consequences, but it’s ultimately too early to tell right now where things exactly are going to land.

For the time being, let’s just hope that the story proves to be worth the wait, and it’s something that will make Hallmark want a season 11 before season 10 even starts! They will at least, after all, know the quality of the scripts and the overall story ahead of time.

Related – Go ahead and get more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

Do you think the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date will impact season 11?

Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







