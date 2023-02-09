When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Changing plans

Over the past several days, it has become clear to us that expectations are shifting when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10. After all, they have to all things considered! It originally seemed as though new episodes of the series were going to be coming in the spring and now, it’s abundantly clear that this is going to be summer.

Now only this, but by “summer,” we are specifically referring to late July. Other than revealing a specific day, there isn’t a whole lot of mystery when it comes to what the Hallmark Channel are doing.

Still, we do think there is some room here to ask some greater questions, and that of course includes when an actual date for the new season will be announced. Is there something specific to hope for?

Back when we thought When Calls the Heart was coming back in the spring, it felt like an announcement was right around the corner. After all, typically we see dates revealed a good 45-60 days in advance. Unfortunately, that does mean that it will be either late May or early June when we learn when season 10 is airing, unless the cable network has mercy on us and decides to give us a little bit of news sooner — which they could, to try to make the wait a little bit easier. This is one of the longest hiatuses we’ve dealt with ever in regards to the show; even during the peak of the global health crisis, a good bit of its schedule remained largely intact.

Why is the network pushing the show back so late?

Only they know this for sure, but we’ve theorized already that they are hoping to use the spring to promote some of their new shows further, ones that may benefit more from this particular timeslot.

