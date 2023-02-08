When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Reason for delay

Do we now have a slightly better sense of why we’re waiting so long to see When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere over on Hallmark Channel? It sure seems like it, and it has to do with another drama premiering in the near future.

This week, we got some official news that Ride, the upcoming rodeo-themed series, is going to be airing on Sunday, March 26 — basically, the timeslot that we thought the Erin Krakow series was going to be airing in for a big chunk of the year. From one vantage point, of course we’re happy that Hallmark is investing more in scripted programming! Do think there is a good bit of value in them doing this! Of course, we also wish that there was a way for us to not be stuck waiting until July to see season 10 arrive.

Here’s the one thing that is pretty interesting here — based on the approximate window we have for When Calls the Heart at the moment, it does feel like there’s room for at least one other series to premiere between Ride and it. What that is remains to be seen, or it’s possible that the network will just roll out a lot of movies.

For now, we’re still not going to fret too much over the long wait to see season 10. After all, we know that this is one of the network’s most-popular shows and honestly, it would be totally baffling for them to make a move to end it this summer. It’s certainly just possible that they know When Calls the Heart will do fine in the summer, and they want to give some other shows an opportunity to get off to a good start. Winter and spring, after all, are often more favorable to new shows.

Hopefully, we’ll get a more formal season 10 announcement in the spring, but we’ll dive more into that later.

