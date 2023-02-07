When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: When in July?

There’s a chance that you heard the pretty surprising news yesterday — When Calls the Heart season 10 is coming in late July! For most of the past several weeks, we’ve assumed that the Erin Krakow series would be around in the spring; with that in mind, having to wait until summer caught us totally by surprise.

Yet, we’re now in a position where we are going to have to wait a long time to venture back to Hope Valley. Let’s go ahead and reiterate something here for those unaware: Season 10 is not airing later because of anything in production. The cast and crew have been done with the show for a long time now! Instead, the delay has a little more to do with what the network themselves want, and that apparently includes having it back around the time that they used to air Chesapeake Shores.

So is there at least an approximate Sunday we could pin down for the start of the new season? Based on what we’ve seen already, it does seem like there are two possible dates that make sense: July 23 and July 30. Personally, we’re hoping for the former, mostly because it’s seven days earlier and at this point, we’d do anything to get a chance to see the show soon. Also, of course we’re hoping for some more teases and promotion along the way! How can we not when this is clearly a story that deserves that time in the spotlight, and possibly a season 11 renewal at the same time?

Here is one fascinating wrinkle that does come out of the show coming back so much later — filming may actually need to start for season 11 at the time in which season 10 premieres, at least if the show wants to keep the same timeline. With that in mind, we could get an advance renewal ahead of the premiere … or at least so we hope.

Related – Get more news when it comes to the approximate premiere date

What do you like to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10 on Hallmark Channel?

Are you shocked to be waiting for this long? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







