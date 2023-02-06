When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Late July?

Today, When Calls the Heart finally announced some more news when it comes to the future of the series — but bad news at the same time.

For most of this calendar year, we’ve thought that Hallmark was going to do something at least remotely similar to what we’ve seen in the past — one where the show was going to be coming back in March or, at the very least, April. As it turns out, this is not going to be the case.

In a new post on Instagram, When Calls the Heart confirmed today that the show will be back in late July. Seriously? They also have a short preview for the season in the event you are curious. We’re excited for everything that is ahead in Hope Valley, but simultaneously confused. After all, why are we stuck waiting for this long to see something more on the future? It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for a show that has already wrapped production.

Moving forward, it seems like the network wants to use the next few months to prioritize some of their other, newer shows and movies before featuring Erin Krakow and the rest of the cast again. Season 10 should featuring plenty of romance for Elizabeth and Lucas, and the story seems to be slotted into the spot previously reserved for Chesapeake Shores.

The biggest thing we hope, at least at the moment, is that we’re going to see some reminders and a number of teasers for what lies ahead over the next several weeks and months. It may be easy for some viewers to forget that the show is back on the air, and of course we don’t want to see that happen. This is, after all, one of the longest-running dramas in all of cable TV! It definitely deserves to have a proper place in the sun.

What do you like to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10 on Hallmark Channel?

Are you shocked to be waiting for this long? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

