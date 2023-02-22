La Brea season 2 episode 13, 14 (finale) spoilers: Will Eve survive?

Next week on La Brea season 2, let’s just say to prepare for something big. We are going to have a two-hour finale event (episodes 13 and 14) that is going to cram in a lot of content, and also set the stage for a season 3.

We know that there are some understandable concerns already about the long-term future here, mostly because the third season is currently slated to just have six episodes. It could be the end of the show, or at least the end of the show with these characters. The future could be a casualty of a looming potential writers’ strike and some other factors, but some of these issues are for down the road.

For now, why not look at what’s directly in front of us in the La Brea world? We know within these upcoming episodes that there’s a chance that we could lose Eve, based on the visions from the past. Yet, who said things have to be that way? Given that this is already a show that features a massive time-travel component, we certainly think no vision for the future has to be set in stone and there are a lot of ways the story could change from here on out.

The upcoming two episodes are titled “The Journey,” and you can see synopses for each below:

The Journey, Part 1 – 02/28/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : Gavin leads his family toward a new way home, but each step inches everyone closer toward his devastating vision of Eve’s death. Levi, ostracized from the others, is given a chance at redemption when an old foe proposes a deal. TV-PG

The Journey, Part 2 – 02/28/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : With Gavin on the verge of dying, Eve and her family make a desperate attempt to set things right … even as an unexpected twist threatens to tear them apart forever. Veronica reveals a secret that sends her relationship with Lucas into jeopardy. TV-PG

What are you the most interested in seeing right now when it comes to La Brea season 2 episodes 13 and 14?

Do you foresee a cliffhanger? Share below, and also come back for other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

