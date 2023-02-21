FBI season 5 episode 15 spoilers: A big story about family

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to check out FBI season 5 episode 15 — so what is there to say about it now?

First and foremost, we should note that “Family First” is going to be a pretty personal storyline for one character in particular in Tiffany. It’s something that is separate from the case of the week, but it could still inform it on an emotional level. After all, it serves yet again as a reminder that these agents are real people and by virtue of that, there are a ton of different things that they will be going through.

If you want to get a little more info now about this story as a whole, we suggest that you check out the full FBI season 5 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Family First” – The shooting of a federal corrections officer leads the team to an ex-Marine who has gone rogue ever since he returned from Afghanistan. Tiffany’s sister looks to her for guidance when their younger brother begins to lash out, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Following this episode, don’t be surprised if there is some sort of further hiatus for the show — mostly because we know that there’s still a long ways to go between here and the finale. It is inevitable that there are going to be some breaks in the action here and there, so we’re just grateful that we’ve had a chance to enjoy as much of the show as we have at the moment. (Also, it’s just nice to know in general that there is another season coming in advance.)

Related – Be sure to get some more updates all about the world of FBI, including the upcoming crossover event

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to FBI season 5 episode 15 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







