Call the Midwife season 12 finale promo: Set for Trixie’s wedding?

The Call the Midwife season 12 finale is going to be coming to BBC One this weekend, and absolutely this one is anticipated!

After all, just look at all the circumstances surrounding this story. First and foremost, we’ve been stuck waiting for this one a little bit longer than your standard episode of the series. Go ahead and blame the BAFTAs for that. Beyond just, there’s another wrinkle to think about here: Trixie and Matthew are getting married!

For most of the season, we’ve known that this moment is coming and yet, there’s something so special about seeing it actually here. We’re going to have a lot of romance over the course of this, but also some really sweet moments with Helen George’s character and everyone else over at Nonnatus House. If you head over to the link here, you can get a sense of some of what we’re talking about courtesy of the latest promo. The midwives and sisters in Poplar are celebrating the character and wishing her the best of luck!

We know that there is going to be struggle over the course of this episode, mostly because there is almost always struggle with some of these characters. That’s just ingrained into the fabric of this series’ DNA! We would say to prepare for a lot of heartfelt emotional moments, but also a few more twists and turns. You should leave the finale feeling satisfied, but at the same time, also very much excited for whatever else could be coming down the road. Ideally, you should very much want both things across the board!

By the time this episode is over, we know that we’ll be waiting until Christmas to see whatever else is coming down the road…

