Is Call the Midwife new tonight on BBC One with Season 12 finale?

Is Call the Midwife new tonight on BBC One? We know that there is some really big stuff coming around the bend here, including the wedding of Trixie and Matthew! This is something we’ve been waiting to see for weeks, and hopefully, it lives up to some of the expectations that we’ve got.

Without further ado, though, we gotta share the bad news: The series is off the air tonight. Because of the BAFTAs, we are going to be waiting one more week to see the show back. This is going to be an emotional story, and one that could run the gamut from start to finish. You will get to see some family members and a lot of joy; however, there is a really dangerous situation in here, as well. We know that tears are pretty much a staple of watching this show, and that’s going to be a part of this hour. Be prepared for that in advance.

Below, you can check out the full Call the Midwife season 12 episode 8 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Nonnatus House is abuzz with excitement as the countdown to Trixie and Matthew’s wedding begins. Whilst Sister Veronica has appointed herself in charge of organising the wedding gifts, Trixie’s brother, Geoffrey Franklin, arrives from Malta and immediately starts arranging the perfect hen do. However, the approaching nuptials cause stress levels to escalate as a catalogue of small and great disasters threaten to spoil the day.

Dr Turner, Shelagh and Timothy are first on the scene of a fatal car crash. Dr Turner experiences the biggest test of his career as they race against time to save a precious life.

Meanwhile, Nancy considers her future, and Sister Julienne hatches a plan to save Nonnatus House once and for all.

Do we think there’s going to be closure to a lot of these stories? We sure hope so, especially when it comes to the plan to save Nonnatus House! After all, remember how many times we have seen this plotline over the years. Can’t the place just be permanently protected at this point?

