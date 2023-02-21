FBI: International season 2 episode 14 spoilers: Kellett’s romance

For those interested in learning something more on FBI: International season 2 episode 14, there’s a lot to be excited about!

Take, for starters, the fact that there are some big moments and steps ahead for Kellett in her personal life. We’ve already started to see this relationship blossom and now, we have to wonder precisely where it will go. Is there hope for something big with her and Erdos? Maybe, but the truth is that it’s hard for us to be altogether optimistic about the long-term future of any relationship within this world. Why would we think that anything will be smooth sailing?

To get a few more details all about what the future could hold, we suggest that you check out the full season 2 episode 14 synopsis below:

“He Who Speaks Dies” – The Fly Team and Smitty head to Morocco when a commercial aircraft flying from New York to Athens is grounded and an American citizen on board goes missing. Also, Kellett’s relationship with Erdős (Miklós Bányai) continues to blossom, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, it is our hope that we’re going to have a number of surprises and, if nothing else, a better sense of what the long-term is going to be for Erdos and Kellett. Relationships in this world are, in general, pretty darn difficult to maintain. It’s even harder due to the Fly Team having to travel around so much. We’ve already seen how the job can strain relationships in the past and really, this is an opportunity for the writers to emphasize that all over again. We’ll see how things play out before the episode concludes.

