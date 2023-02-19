Ted Lasso season 3 premiere: Whose journey are we on?

As a good many of you are likely aware at this point, Ted Lasso season 3 is finally going to be premiering on Wednesday, March 15. There is so much humor and heart coming around the bend, and there are also some larger questions that we’re set to wonder here, as well.

Take, for example, simple this: Whose evolution will really be the focus this time around? We know that it is easy to say that the Apple TV+ series is Ted’s journey, but that is only partially the case.

Think about it like this — if you go back to the first season, you can argue that it is really the story of Rebecca. She initially hired Ted as a means of destroying AFC Richmond and by the end, she was one of his most feverish supporters. Even when they were demoted from the Premier League, she stood by him and that led to the success at the end of season 3.

Season 2, meanwhile, was really the slow descent of Nate Shelley into full-on villain. He felt abandoned by Ted, who was focused on so many other things that he didn’t give him the attention he so desperately craved. This was not the happiest of stories, but it is still an important one for setting up where we are now.

So who will be evolving the most in season 3? There’s certainly a case that this will be the Ted season, mostly because we wouldn’t be shocked if he ends up in a very different place than where he is at the start of the season. We don’t think there is any questioning that he loves his job and being there for all of the team. However, he’s also far away from his family and we certainly think this takes a toll on him. At some point, we do tend to think that there are some big decisions that he’ll have to make about his long-term future. We could get those sooner rather than later.

